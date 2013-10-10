SINGAPORE Oct 10 Singapore has had a "good
quarter" in terms of new listings from July to September even as
regional worries over the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of its
monetary stimulus sparked market volatility in emerging Asia,
the Business Times reported.
The $1.7 billion proceeds raised in Singapore from initial
public offerings (IPOs) in the third quarter were the second
highest globally after the United States, Simon Lim, Singapore
Exchange's head of listings for South-east Asia, told a
conference. This is 39 per cent jump from the preceding quarter.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)