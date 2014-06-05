UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Raffles United on Wednesday bought 73.2 million shares in mainboard-listed Kian Ho Bearings Ltd, representing a 31.27 percent stake in the bearings distributor, from crane supplier Tat Hong Holdings Ltd SI> in a married deal, the Business Times reported.
This boosted the stake of Raffles United and its concert parties to 52.65 percent in the target company, triggering a mandatory unconditional cash offer which Raffles United will have to make for all the Kian Ho shares it does not already own.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources