Dec 3 Gold miner LionGold Corp, together with a subsidiary of associated firm ISR Capital Ltd and Chinese firm Suzhou Power, is to be a partner in a new private equity fund that invests in natural resources.

The fund, IPR LP, is structured as a second part of an existing fund, Infiniti Premium Resources, under Infiniti Asset Management. The fund plans direct investments in mining projects, together with related energy and power investments.

