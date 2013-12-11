BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
As part of plans unveiled on Tuesday to seek property investment projects in Britain, Lum Chang Holdings Ltd is buying a London property, now being operated as a hotel by the sole tenant, for about S$52 million ($41.62 million).
Lum Chang Holdings, whose core businesses are construction and property development and investment, said on Tuesday its wholly owned subsidiary, Lum Chang Orion, has incorporated two fully owned units in Jersey, Channel Islands. The units - Pembridge Palace Holdco Ltd (PPHL) and Pembridge Palace Propco Ltd (PPPL) - will undertake property investment projects in Britain. (link.reuters.com/zaw35v)
($1 = 1.2495 Singapore dollars)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.