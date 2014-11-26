Singapore restated its concerns to Malaysia over land reclamation projects in the Strait of Johor, given their close proximity to Singapore, the Straits Times reported, citing the Environment and Water Resources Minister.

It also reiterated a request that the works be suspended until Singapore had received and studied all the relevant information from Malaysia, including environmental impact assessments, and it was established that there would be no transboundary impact on Singapore.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)