Singapore restated its concerns to Malaysia over land
reclamation projects in the Strait of Johor, given their close
proximity to Singapore, the Straits Times reported, citing the
Environment and Water Resources Minister.
It also reiterated a request that the works be suspended
until Singapore had received and studied all the relevant
information from Malaysia, including environmental impact
assessments, and it was established that there would be no
transboundary impact on Singapore.
