Singapore may have to reduce overlaps between the oversight
functions of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the
exchanges as industry competition increases, the Business Times
reported on Friday, citing a key MAS official.
Addressing issues regarding Singapore's securities market in
an opinion piece published on Friday in the Singapore media, MAS
managing director of financial supervision Ong Chong Tee said
the regulator is also open to improving arrangements to help
remisiers adapt to continuous all-day trading.
Also, MAS and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will hold
dialogue sessions with stakeholders to gather feedback and ideas
to improve the country's capital markets.
