Singapore may have to reduce overlaps between the oversight functions of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the exchanges as industry competition increases, the Business Times reported on Friday, citing a key MAS official.

Addressing issues regarding Singapore's securities market in an opinion piece published on Friday in the Singapore media, MAS managing director of financial supervision Ong Chong Tee said the regulator is also open to improving arrangements to help remisiers adapt to continuous all-day trading.

Also, MAS and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will hold dialogue sessions with stakeholders to gather feedback and ideas to improve the country's capital markets.

