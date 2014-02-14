Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Anti-money laundering (AML) measures - despite the rhetoric - among Asian banks, including those in Singapore, are not always a priority issue, a survey has found.
But Asian regulators are stepping up their game and expect board directors to take an active role in managing AML risks, so banks need to address the issue more urgently.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.