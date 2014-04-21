BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang to implement delisting risk warning after two straight years of losses
* Says 2016 net loss narrows to 455.0 million yuan ($65.92 million) from 679.5 million yuan year ago
Licensed moneylenders face the prospects of tighter lending rules from late next year.
The authorities are looking to set up a Moneylenders Credit Bureau by then, which moneylenders must use to run compulsory credit checks on potential borrowers.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says 2016 net loss narrows to 455.0 million yuan ($65.92 million) from 679.5 million yuan year ago
* America First Multifamily Investors announces the sale of Northern View, an MF property
* Norsat International Inc - privet has provided a non-binding letter of interest to acquire company for cash consideration of US$10.25 per share