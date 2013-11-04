Nov 4 A Chinese communications giant will pump up to $100 million into a Singapore investor relations firm as part of its global expansion plans, the Straits Times reported.

BlueFocus Communication Group president Peter Mao told The Straits Times last Tuesday that this money will be put into home-grown company Financial PR over the next five years.

