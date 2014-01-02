A handful of big-ticket deals failed to prevent a drastic fall
in the amount of property investment sales in the final quarter
of last year.
A total of S$3.67 billion ($2.91 billion) worth of
investment deals were sealed for the three months to Dec. 31,
down 72.9 percent on the record S$13.3 billion transacted in the
preceding quarter.
($1 = 1.2626 Singapore dollars)
