For the first time in nearly a decade, the cash premium that sellers charge to sell apartments build by the state Housing and Development Board hit zero last month as resale and rental volumes weakened, new data showed.

The cash-over-valuation, or COV, fell from S$3,000 in January to zero in February, according to data from the Singapore Real Estate Exchange.

