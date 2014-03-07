Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
For the first time in nearly a decade, the cash premium that sellers charge to sell apartments build by the state Housing and Development Board hit zero last month as resale and rental volumes weakened, new data showed.
The cash-over-valuation, or COV, fell from S$3,000 in January to zero in February, according to data from the Singapore Real Estate Exchange.
* Received a written resignation report from Yan Hong from his position as a shareholders' representative supervisor of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.