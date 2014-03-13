A new wave of iconic integrated mixed-development projects coming up with a total development value of more than S$15 billion ($11.83 billion), is set to enhance Singapore's luxury residential property landscape, the Business Times daily reported.

Among them will be some firsts such as the collaborations between the two sovereign wealth funds Temasek Holdings and Khazanah Nasional for the Marina One and DUO developments.

