A new wave of iconic integrated mixed-development projects
coming up with a total development value of more than S$15
billion ($11.83 billion), is set to enhance Singapore's luxury
residential property landscape, the Business Times daily
reported.
Among them will be some firsts such as the collaborations
between the two sovereign wealth funds Temasek Holdings and
Khazanah Nasional for the Marina One and DUO developments.
(link.reuters.com/xuv57v)
($1 = 1.2678 Singapore Dollars)
