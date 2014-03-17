BRIEF-Collector Bank issues SEK 800 million under MTN-programme
* Collector Bank AB successfully issues 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) bond loan under newly established mtn-programme
Medical suites, a sub-segment of the commercial property market, are coming onto the radar screens of investors, who are seeing the niche field as an alternative asset class.
These commercial properties, meant for medical usage and traditionally sold mainly to doctors, have seen rising interest from investors, the Business Times daily reported.
DUBAI, March 13 DAMAC Properties, a United Arab Emirates real estate developer, has mandated banks for a U.S dollar-denominated debt sale, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.34 billion) tier-2 capital bonds