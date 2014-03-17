Medical suites, a sub-segment of the commercial property market, are coming onto the radar screens of investors, who are seeing the niche field as an alternative asset class.

These commercial properties, meant for medical usage and traditionally sold mainly to doctors, have seen rising interest from investors, the Business Times daily reported.

[link.reuters.com/gan67v]

