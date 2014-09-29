BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Investment House FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 1.7 million dinars versus loss of 6.1 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
As the luxury residential segment flounders, properties in the downtown area have taken an especially big hit, the Straits Times reported.
More loss-making transactions have occurred in this area so far this year, compared with last year. Fewer profit-making transactions have taken place.
Resale prices in the area have also fallen faster than those in the traditional prime districts, reflecting its status as a less established high-end residential area.
LAGOS, March 12 Hard currency curbs imposed by Nigeria's central bank have helped boost local food production, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele was quoted as saying by two newspapers on Sunday.
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent