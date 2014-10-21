Developers are offering incentives ranging from lucky draws for diamonds to discounts on sports cars in a bid to get reluctant buyers and investors back to the property market.

Market experts say these perks are far more enticing than previous "carrots", such as free furniture or rental guarantees.

Qingjian Realty is offering 20 one-carat diamonds in a lucky draw for valid e-applicants for its Bellewoods executive condominium project.

