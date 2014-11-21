BRIEF-Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
Singapore's weak property market has sparked a big jump in the number of auctions by banks trying to recover mortgages where borrowers have defaulted, the Straits Times reported.
Figures from Colliers International show that 131 properties of all types were put up for auction sale by mortgagees, or lenders, from January to October. That was more than five times the 25 properties in the same period last year. Of that, 98 homes were put up for auction by mortgagees in that period, seven times the 14 homes in the 10 months last year.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by by Anshuman Daga)
* CEO Douglas Peterson's FY 2016 total compensation was $9 million versus $7.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.