Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Owners residing in Housing Board flats will enjoy a reduction in their property tax in 2015 compared to this year, the Straits Times reported, citing the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on Monday.
This comes as the annual values of three-, four-, five-room, and executive flats will be lowered from January by about 3 percent to reflect the dip in market rentals, it said.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.