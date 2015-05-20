Property developers may incur up to S$90 million ($67 million) in extension charges for unsold units in their condo projects from April to December 2015, followed by S$238 million in 2016 if the health of Singapore's real estate market does not improve, the Business Times reported.

This adds up to S$328 million that developers are expected to fork out in the worst-case scenario should they fail to sell any units by end-2016, according to calculations by property consultancy firm Cushman and Wakefield.

bit.ly/1PvSxVJ

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.3349 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Anshuman Daga)