Singapore billionaire investor Peter Lim has taken a 20 percent stake for an undisclosed sum in TheEdgeProperty.com, which is set to debut in the state's crowded property website sector in July, the Straits Times quoted the company as saying.

This is the first foray into the technology sector for Lim, whose other investments include stakes in fashion firm FJ Benjamin, McLaren Automotive and more famously in Spanish football club Valencia.

