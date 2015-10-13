Some 140 real estate agencies have closed shop over the 12 months to March 31, 2015 and over 3,000 property agents have quit the industry in that period as the sluggish property market continued to take its toll on industry players, the Business Times reported.

The honchos of top agencies here told BT that they are expecting more "casualties" in the current renewal of CEA licence period, October to December, with more agents throwing in the towel.

