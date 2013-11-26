Property developers saw poor sales over the weekend, in stark contrast with two weeks ago when new residential projects attracted strong demand from home buyers and investors, the Straits Times reported.

The paper said "only a fraction" of units at GuocoLand Ltd's 181-unit Clermont Residence had been sold since it opened for private preview on Saturday.

Singapore Land's Alex Residences moved a few units over the weekend as the initial buzz surrounding the project tailed off.

Clermont Residences, which is located at the edge of the central business district, will be Singapore's tallest residential project with a height of 290 metres when completed in 2016. GuocoLand said it sold units at an average price of slightly over S$3,000 ($2,400) per sq ft, according to Straits Times.

(bit.ly/1dwNMIN)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2523 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)