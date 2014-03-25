BRIEF-Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
Investment sales of Singapore property, which cover big-ticket deals of at least S$10 million ($7.9 million), have continued to languish in the first quarter, according to separate figures from CBRE and Savills.
Deals originating from the public sector accounted for the lion's share of transactions - the first time this has happened in nearly three years.
This was on the back of state land sales. Sale of residential sites under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme made up 49 percent of the S$3.8 billion total investment sales volume in this quarter (up to March 21), said CBRE. (link.reuters.com/tuj87v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2713 Singapore Dollars) (Compiled by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.