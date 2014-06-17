Suburban condos have been driving sales in recent weeks but upmarket homes are poised to take centre stage with a series of launches coming up, the Straits Times reported.

Wing Tai's The Crest off Alexandra Road and near the exclusive area of Jervois Road is expected to be launched soon.

Keppel Land's 99-year leasehold The Highline Residences in Kim Tian Road on the fringes of the city is also poised to go and is tipped to be popular.

