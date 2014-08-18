The tussle for Singaporeans' property dollar looks set to
intensify with the opening of a sales office here by Australian
player Walker Corporation and the initial launch of Princess
Cove by Guangzhou-based R&F Properties over the weekend, the
Business Times reported.
Walker Corp, one of Australia's largest private developers,
said that the 1,700 sq ft office in Liat Towers on Orchard Road
would promote its domestic projects and its sole project in
Malaysia, Senibong Cove, which it is developing with Iskandar
Waterfront Holdings.
(bit.ly/1uKq4Qw)
