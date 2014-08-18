The tussle for Singaporeans' property dollar looks set to intensify with the opening of a sales office here by Australian player Walker Corporation and the initial launch of Princess Cove by Guangzhou-based R&F Properties over the weekend, the Business Times reported.

Walker Corp, one of Australia's largest private developers, said that the 1,700 sq ft office in Liat Towers on Orchard Road would promote its domestic projects and its sole project in Malaysia, Senibong Cove, which it is developing with Iskandar Waterfront Holdings.

