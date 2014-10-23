UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Kishin RK, who founded property and hotel group RB Capital in 2006, plans to integrate the group's portfolio of assets with that of his father's Royal Holdings - resulting in a combined value of around S$4.5 billion ($3.54 billion), the Business Times reported.
This will be part of succession planning as well as to provide a single management platform to propel the group's growth to an asset size of S$10 billion by 2020, Kishin told the newspaper in an interview.
-----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 1.2722 Singapore dollar) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources