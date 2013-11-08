BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Amid a major review of all its businesses, the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is focusing on how to connect its Asia-based business better to the UK, where it is the largest corporate lender.
Despite the bank's strength back home, only 10 per cent of its business in Asia is linked to the bank's UK operations, CEO Ross McEwan told The Business Times.
RBS needs to support its existing UK customers who trade in Asia, support its Asian clients doing business in the UK and Europe, and draw new customers here who already trade in the UK, he said.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.