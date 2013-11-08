Amid a major review of all its businesses, the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is focusing on how to connect its Asia-based business better to the UK, where it is the largest corporate lender.

Despite the bank's strength back home, only 10 per cent of its business in Asia is linked to the bank's UK operations, CEO Ross McEwan told The Business Times.

RBS needs to support its existing UK customers who trade in Asia, support its Asian clients doing business in the UK and Europe, and draw new customers here who already trade in the UK, he said.

