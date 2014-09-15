BRIEF-UAE's Damac Properties Dubai board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve) Further company coverage:
A larger percentage of high-end luxury condo homes on the resale market are selling at a loss and a smaller percentage at a profit, as the tide of the once-rosy property market recedes and reveals those who have been "swimming naked" - that is, those without adequate holding power for their extravagant purchases, the Business Times reported.
According to data compiled by STProperty.sg from URA Realis, 7 per cent of transacted units in the prime districts 9, 10 and 11 sold at a loss in the first eight months of this year, up from 5.5 per cent over the same year-ago period.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.