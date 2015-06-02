Singapore's largest real estate agencies appear to be weathering the dismal market better than their smaller counterparts, the Business Times reported.

While the smaller firms sank into the red last year, those larger in size managed to stay above water by cutting costs, streamlining operations or focusing on higher-margin deals.

These moves have helped them to clock in average profit margins of 4 to 5 per cent, and even raise their earnings for the year. (bit.ly/1Kzwxmj)

