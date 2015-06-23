BNP Paribas said in a report on Monday that it believes
immigration policies and the incoming private housing supply
will make averting further declines in property prices more
difficult than is widely thought, the Business Times reported.
This is against a general consensus that the authorities
have enough controls in place to maintain a "desirable slow
bleed" in residential prices, the newspaper said, citing a
report from BNP Parbias.
The bank estimates that private property prices could fall a
further 10 per cent over the next two years, which in turn could
have a negative wealth effect and constrain private consumption
growth, the paper said.
(bit.ly/1H9X5Nz)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Anshuman Daga)