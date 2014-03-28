Three land parcels for residential development were rolled out for sale under the first half of the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme on Thursday.

Two of the parcels are adjacent to each other at Yishun Street 51 and meant for executive condominiums (ECs). They were put up for sale under the confirmed list, while a plum residential site at Margaret Drive was made available on the reserve list.

The three sites, which are on 99-year leases, could yield about 1,300 homes, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Housing Development Board said in a joint statement.

