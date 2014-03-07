The Singapore government will intervene if it sees evidence of collusion or the abuse of market dominance by any landlord - including real estate investment trusts, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Teo Ser Luck told parliament.

Teo also said the government is looking into publishing more comprehensive shop rental data later this year, in a bid to make rental pricing more transparent, according to the Business Times.

(link.reuters.com/wyq47v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)