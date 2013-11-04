Nov 4 Serangoon Plaza, which houses a branch of well-known retail giant Mustafa, has been sold en bloc in a deal that values the commercial complex at S$400 million ($321.7 million), the Straits Times reported.

This makes it technically the largest collective sale of a commercial property on record, and the biggest en bloc deal since Westwood Apartments was sold for $435 million in November 2007.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2435 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Rachel Armstrong)