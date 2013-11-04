BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Nov 4 Serangoon Plaza, which houses a branch of well-known retail giant Mustafa, has been sold en bloc in a deal that values the commercial complex at S$400 million ($321.7 million), the Straits Times reported.
This makes it technically the largest collective sale of a commercial property on record, and the biggest en bloc deal since Westwood Apartments was sold for $435 million in November 2007.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2435 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Rachel Armstrong)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.