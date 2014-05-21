BRIEF-Evergrande entrusts voting rights in China Vanke to Shenzhen Metro
* Says China Evergrande Group and affiliates sign agreement to delegate shareholders' rights to Shenzhen Metro Group for one year
Singapore Exchange Ltd is looking to reduce its dependency on trading volumes by partnering with Clearstream to begin a new collateral management service in 12 to 18 months.
Following a letter of intent signing in September 2013, SGX and securities depository Clearstream are now working to create a new business unit in Singapore to help institutions and members better allocate resources between the clearing house and their balance sheet, SGX head of post-trade services Nico Torchetti said at a press briefing on Tuesday.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says China Evergrande Group and affiliates sign agreement to delegate shareholders' rights to Shenzhen Metro Group for one year
MOSCOW, March 16 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not see additional risks after the United States Federal Reserve hiked its interest rate a day earlier.
* HelloFresh seen as IPO candidate (Adds confirmation, context)