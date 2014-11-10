A Board of inquiry has been set up by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to investigate the cause of the power fault that shut down the exchange for more than three hours last Wednesday.

The board will include independent experts appointed by SGX, said Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the sidelines of a community health event.

The exchange is working closely with the Monetary Authority of Singapore and will look into two aspects - infrastructure such as the primary power supply and back-up systems, and its decision-making processes during times of crisis, said Tharman, who is also finance minister.

