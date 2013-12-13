Singapore Telecommunications Ltd was slapped with a S$220,000 ($175,200) fine by the Media Development Authority (MDA) for disruption of its TV services, mio TV, in May, the Straits Times reported.

The disruption on May 15 lasted nine hours during which subscribers found themselves starring at a blank screen, making it SingTel's third breakdown in two years.

