Dec 17 A combination of factors including the outdated use of lead sealants as well as a blowtorch with an overly hot flame likely caused a fire which damaged a SingTel Internet exchange in October.

SingTel's Board Committee of Inquiry, which comprised three independent members of the company's board, presented its findings at a briefing on Monday evening.

LINK: link.reuters.com/nub55v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; singapore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)