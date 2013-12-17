Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 17 A combination of factors including the outdated use of lead sealants as well as a blowtorch with an overly hot flame likely caused a fire which damaged a SingTel Internet exchange in October.
SingTel's Board Committee of Inquiry, which comprised three independent members of the company's board, presented its findings at a briefing on Monday evening.
LINK: link.reuters.com/nub55v
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; singapore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)