Singapore Telecommunications Ltd bumped up salaries for new engineers last year in a bid to attract and retain staff for new business areas like cyber security analytics and smart cities, the Straits Times reported, citing its group chief executive.

Talented young engineers will also be selected for a two-year management associate programme, where they will be rotated across businesses and work on special projects.

