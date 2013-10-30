Sky One Holdings' collapse on Monday prompted a number of brokers to update their lists of restricted stocks this week, raising questions about why the Singapore Exchange (SGX) did not impose trading curbs as it had done with three other stocks a few weeks earlier.

Trading in shares of Sky One, a logistics provider being targeted in a reverse takeover by a coal-mining business, whose stock fell as much as 91 per cent early Monday before being halted, is currently restricted at several brokers, including AmFraser, CIMB, DMG, OCBC Securities and UOB Kay Hian, according to market sources and some of the brokers' own websites.

