BRIEF-Capital One Financial says Feb domestic credit card net-charge off rate 5.09 pct
* Capital One Financial Corp - Feb domestic credit card net-charge off rate 5.09 percent versus. 4.91 percent in January
Continuing its investing spree for global technology companies, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is believed to have led a $150 million venture-capital round in Square, a San Francisco-based mobile payments startup founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
* Atyr Pharma announces issuance of U.S. patent that extends patent protection of physiocrines derived from 20 out of 20 human TRNA synthetases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: