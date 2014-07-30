Homegrown technology startups will be considered first over more established firms for government projects under a new scheme and nine startups have already applied for this.

Called Accreditation@IDA, the scheme was launched in April and is run by the Infocomm Development Authority.

The scheme helps startups without a track record or financial muscle -- and would otherwise not meet the stringent criteria to apply for government tenders -- get a foot in the door. Government agencies can skip the usual tender process and sign a contract with any accredited startups that meet their criteria.

(bit.ly/1AwhvKA) NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)