Dec 3 Singapore will for the first time buy
brand new submarines. The Defence Ministry (Mindef) said in a
statement on Monday that it inked a deal with German defence
contractor Thyssenkrupp Marine System on Nov. 29 to
buy two Type 218SG vessels.
The contract includes a logistics package and the training
of Singaporean crew in Germany. The new vessels, together with
two second-hand Archer-class submarines, will replace four
ageing Challenger-class submarines.
link.reuters.com/cyf25v
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)