The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) plans to develop a set of guidelines on subterranean development here, in a step towards creating an underground master plan.

It has called a tender seeking consultants to "develop a comprehensive and holistic framework to enable more extensive use of underground space in Singapore".

