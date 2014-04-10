StarHub Ltd and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd are both gunning for a larger piece of the Silicon Valley-esque startup action, the Business Times reported on Thursday.

Come May, StarHub will throw open the doors of its new crowdfunding site, Crowdtivate, to the public. Similar to established players Kickstarter and Indiegogo, Crowdtivate will be a platform for entrepreneurs and artists to get financial help from just about anyone with money to spare.

