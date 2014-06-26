Singapore could finally have a fourth full-fledged telecommunications company after more than a decade, the Straits Times reported.

Two-year-old local broadband services provider MyRepublic says it has fibre connections set up islandwide, and is prepared to begin providing mobile services.

Currently, there are three telecom providers in Singapore - Singapore Telecommunications Co, StarHub Ltd and M1 Ltd.

