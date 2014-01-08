BRIEF-Goldin Properties Holdings Ltd requests trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Temasek Holdings, Singapore state investor, is examining ways of selling its highly sought-after bonds to Singapore retail investors, the investment agency said on Tuesday.
Stephen Forshaw, Temasek's managing director of corporate affairs, said it is looking at how to make it "practical and efficient" for the firm to offer bonds to such investors.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.