Temasek Holdings, Singapore state investor, is examining ways of selling its highly sought-after bonds to Singapore retail investors, the investment agency said on Tuesday.

Stephen Forshaw, Temasek's managing director of corporate affairs, said it is looking at how to make it "practical and efficient" for the firm to offer bonds to such investors.

