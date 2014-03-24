Temasek Holdings is kickstarting events to mark its 40th year by setting up a S$40 million ($31.4 million) fund to help Singaporeans prepare for and deal with difficult situations such as emergencies, the Straits Times daily reported.

The Temasek Emergency Preparedness (TEP) fund will give money to programmes that support people in crises, including environmental disasters such as the haze, and trauma from accidents.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2744 Singapore Dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)