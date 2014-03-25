Temasek-linked Dymon Asia Private Equity (Dape) has made its second investment in a home-grown firm, as it seeks to build a stable of leading small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from various sectors.

Dape has pumped S$15 million ($11.8 million) into Singapore-based company HSL Constructor, a marine civil engineering and construction firm.

Dape is an arm of Dymon Asia Capital, a Singapore-based investment management company which manages about $4.2 billion in assets.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2713 Singapore Dollars) (Compiled by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)