Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has said it will not
change its strategy of seeking sustainable long-term investment
returns, despite the government signalling that the company will
begin to make a bigger contribution to state coffers, the Today
newspaper reported.
Suggestions for Temasek to take a more conservative
investment stance emerged following Finance Minister Tharman
Shanmugaratnam's Budget speech last Monday that the government
is "now ready" to include the company's total expected returns -
including realised and unrealised capital gains - into the Net
Investment Returns (NIR) framework.
"The NIR framework will not result in any changes to
Temasek's investment strategy. The investment strategy of
Temasek is the responsibility of Temasek's board and management.
Temasek will continue to focus on delivering sustainable returns
over the long term," Temasek spokesman Jeffrey Fang told the
newspaper.
