PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Visa Inc will expand its technology hub in Singapore, which will see it create about 185 new technology research and development jobs, the Business Times reported.
It announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen its technology resources to accelerate the payments company's global technology strategy.
SYDNEY, March 21 Australia's Downer EDI Ltd on Tuesday offered to buy cleaner-caterer Spotless Group Holdings Ltd for A$1.27 billion ($982 million), almost a third below the price it was listed at after a private equity turnaround three years ago.
March 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, will launch its first investment arm to expand its e-commerce business in partnership with retail start-ups, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, the company said on Monday.