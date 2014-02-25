Sales of the Panorama began only last month, but the poor
take-up has prompted developer Wheelock Properties (Singapore)
Ltd to take a huge hit on its condominium project in
Ang Mo Kio in its financial statement for last year.
The firm said on Monday that it will make an accounting
provision of S$110 million ($87 million) for the 99-year
leasehold estate for the year ended Dec. 31, 2013.
($1 = 1.2652 Singapore dollar)
